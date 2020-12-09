HPE honours top performing Aussie partners

Credit: HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has recognised its top partners in Australia at its HPE Partner Principal conference and FY20 HPE Partner Appreciation and Awards event, held on 3 December.

The virtual events, which recognised the hard work of notable HPE partners throughout 2020, saw the likes of CSA, Lynx Technologies, Accucom Systems Integration, Area9, Perfekt and Vectec named as winners.

CSA, for its part, was recognised as the top-performing partner in Australia, receiving the HPE Platinum Partner of the Year.

“Being awarded HPE Platinum Partner of the Year is testament to CSA’s commitment to delivering customer outcomes,” CSA CEO Brett Woods said. “Our team has a relentless focus on ensuring our customers are successful as we accelerate their journey to cloud and digital.”

IT infrastructure and security company Vectec, meanwhile, took out the HPE GreenLake Partner of the Year award.

“This year has seen rapid growth for Vectec, with HPE being pivotal in this growth,” Vectec director Michael Murphy said. “Underpinning this success has been the GreenLake offering, enabling Vectec to deliver smart and financially-appealing solutions to our enterprise customers.

“We look forward to continued success with our customers and HPE,” he added.

The full list of this year’s winners:

HPE Silver Partner of the Year

Winner: Accucom Systems Integration

HPE Regional Partner of the Year

Winner: Area9

HPE Gold Partner of the Year

Winner: Perfekt

HPE Platinum Partner of the Year

Winner: CSA

HPE Distributor of the Year

Winner: Lynx Technologies

HPE GreenLake Partner of the Year

Winner: Vectec

HPE GreenLake Distributor of the Year

Winner: Lynx Technologies