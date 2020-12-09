Slew of Azure services granted ‘protected’ IRAP clearance

Credit: ID 55578362 © Victor Diola Jr | Dreamstime

Seven services from Microsoft Azure have been granted ‘protected’ clearance under the federal government’s Information Security Registered Assessor’s Program (IRAP).



The services that were assessed at the ‘protected’ level include the cloud giant’s virtual machine access platform-as-a-service (PaaS) Azure Bastion, data analytics service Azure Data Explorer and enterprise file storage solution Azure NetApp Files.

Also achieving the ‘protected’ clearance was the enterprise security analytics service Azure Sentinel, managed serverless data integration solution Data Factory and remote desktop service Windows Virtual Desktop.

Additionally, Azure Advanced Threat Protection, which is used to detect malicious activity in databases in Azure SQL Database, Azure SQL Managed Instance and Azure Synapse Analytics, was also granted ‘protected’ IRAP clearance.

The program, which was developed by the Australia Signals Directorate (ASD) and the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC), is designed to endorse individuals from private and public sectors for the provision of cyber security assessment services to Australian governments.

Assessments are carried out by IRAP assessors — ASD-certified ICT professionals that have a detailed knowledge of Australian Government information security compliance requirements.



Azure, along with Office 365, first received the ‘protected’ status back in 2018.

The recent collection of ‘protected’ Azure services follows vendors Citrix and Oracle also receiving the clearance level for some of their products, which took place in October and November, respectively.