AWS to launch second Australia region in Melbourne

Will arrive in the second half of 2022

Adam Beavis (AWS) Credit: YouTube

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is to launch a second region in Australia eight years after launching its first in Sydney.

The second region will be housed in Melbourne and contain three availability zones at the time of its launch in the second half of 2022.

“We anticipate the Melbourne region will have the same level of service and sophistication as the Sydney region, and that’s with all the services customers know and love,” said Simon Elisha, director of public sector technology and transformation in Australia and New Zealand.

“What we imagine is that customers already in the Sydney region will take advantage of the Melbourne region once that comes online.”

According to Adam Beavis, the recently promoted AWS managing director for commercial sales A/NZ, the launch of new regions often leads to an uplift in partner numbers.

“What we see across the world is when we put down new regions, we see new start-ups come forward. One of the great examples of that is Versent,” he said. “When we put the region down in Sydney, Versent built the company six years ago, and now they’ve grown to 400 employees.

“One of the great things we see, not only from traditional consulting partners but also ISV [independent software vendor] partners, is that partners are able to get access to the AWS Marketplace and very quickly get access to 300,000 customers who buy off it every month. We will continue to see more of them as partners continue to build services with AWS.”

In the virtual announcement, AWS said it now had 100,000 customers in Australia, 3,000 employees and had spent more than $3 billion in local investment over the past 10 years.

It now has 92 services certified under the Federal government’s PROTECTED status, giving these the highest level of security compliance.

Last week, AWS signed a $100 million agreement with Western Australia through the Digital Transformation Agency’s whole-of-government procurement program.