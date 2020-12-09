Synnex adds Google Workspace to Aussie portfolio

Subscriptions will be sold through Synnex Cloud Marketplace.

Credit: Google

Synnex Australia has signed a distribution deal with Google Cloud to bring its suite of enterprise work applications to its partners.

Formerly known as G Suite, Google Workspace consists of cloud applications including email, calendar, file storage, and collaboration, which will now be sold through Synnex’s Cloud Marketplace.

“The addition of Google Workspace to the Synnex Cloud portfolio will further strengthen the collaboration, security, migration, CX, DR and secure cloud print offerings to the channel,” the distributor said in a statement.

“Synnex’s partners have the flexibility to efficiently provision and manage the Google Workspace subscriptions on behalf of end customers.”

The agreement now means that Synnex now offers a complete set of Google solutions including Chrome devices, Chrome management licenses to software-as-a-service cloud offerings.

“Our ecosystem of cloud solutions will be further enriched and enhanced by the Google Workspace offering. This allows partners to differentiate their business by bundling Synnex cloud solutions which meet the needs of their SMB, mid-market and Enterprise customers,” said Kee Ong, Synnex Australia and New Zealand CEO.

Rhody Burton, head of Channels and Alliances at Google Cloud A/NZ added that Synnex was a “key distribution partner” for the cloud provider.

“We’re excited that Synnex, a key distribution partner, will help bring Google Workspace to more businesses in Australia, helping them reimagine how teams communicate and get work done.”