Services Australia splashes $19M on specialist ICT services

$12.7M spent on mainframe software development services while $6.3M went to project management office support services

Credit: Services Australia

Services Australia has awarded $19 million in contracts to Dialog, SYPAQ Systems and Projects Assured for specialist ICT related services to deliver various government initiatives.



The majority of the spend by the federal health and social services agency went towards mainframe software development services, with Services Australia awarding $4.9 million to IT services provider Dialog Information Technology and nearly $4.7 million to engineering and systems integration company SYPAQ Systems for work on the one project.

Dialog’s mainframe software development services were also picked up for a separate project, with that contract valued at just over $3.1 million.



Rounding out Services Australia’s spend was $6.3 million awarded to management consulting firm Projects Assured for project management office support services on another project.

According to a Services Australia spokesperson, the deployment of each of the four contracts are expected to take 12 months and expire by 30 June 2021.

All four contracts were also subject to a procurement exercise under a pre-qualified panel arrangement, the spokesperson added, with each of the contract notices pointing towards the Digital Transformation Agency’s (DTA) Digital Marketplace Panel.

These are just some of the latest contracts awarded by the government agency, with it taking on a number of digital projects over the last few months.

In August, Services Australia awarded NTT Australia a bundle of new hardware, licensing and services deals worth over $50 million.

The largest contract of that lot, at $17.2 million, was for the purchase of x86 commodity server hardware to enhance and extend the agency’s OpenStack private cloud server platform.

Meanwhile, the agency was also looking in October for a partner to improve its face-to-face contact centres, in particular around customer interaction.

In a request for tender (RFT), the health and social services agency said it was seeking an “end-to-end solution” which may include software, hardware, implementation, systems integration and support.