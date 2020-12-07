Rhipe ramps up Azure play with Nerdio APAC distribution deal

Nerdio delivers solutions to automate IT environments in the cloud.

Publicly-listed cloud software distributor Rhipe has struck a deal to distribute the products and services of Azure cloud automation specialist Nerdio across the Asia Pacific region.

Founded in 2016 and based in the United States, Nerdio delivers solutions to automate IT environments in the cloud. An Azure partner, the company’s Nerdio for Azure offering is an automation platform designed to simplify Microsoft Azure for managed service providers (MSPs).

Broadly, the Nerdio solution helps MSPs automatically deploy a complete Azure environment in hours, while providing a cost estimator that makes pricing Microsoft Azure cloud services quicker and simpler, the distributor said. Moreover, Nerdio’s auto-scaling functionality optimises and monitors usage.

With Nerdio joining its portfolio, Rhipe claims, partners can benefit from Azure technical and operations enablement, guidance on packaging offerings and seamless management of complete Azure environments, including Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD).

“Nerdio takes a holistic view by empowering partners to build successful cloud practices using the latest deployment technology, supporting them no matter where they are on their cloud journey,” Rhipe CEO Dominic O’Hanlon said. “We are pleased to welcome Nerdio to the rhipe portfolio and know they will deliver significant value to our partners.”

For Nerdio chief revenue officer Joseph Landes, the deal represents a way for the vendor to further establish its presence in the Asia Pacific market.

“As a leading Microsoft Azure partner in the region, Rhipe’s expertise, particularly in the managed desktops space, is significant in helping us extend our product into every Asian country and gain consistency in the market,” Landes said.

“There is no other company [that] provides the energy, time, guidance and support needed to make the move to Azure as seamless as possible,” he added.

The deal comes as Rhipe works to step up its Azure prowess, with the company in early December launching three new services on the back of its acquisition of New Zealand-based Azure and IT services provider Parallo.

The three new services included Azure Cloud Platform Managed Services for software-as-a-service (SaaS) and independent software vendor (ISV) partners, an offering that aims to help drive the best of Azure for partners by removing technical noise and the distraction of managing cloud platforms.

Disclosure: The author owns a small parcel of Rhipe shares.