Versent steps up for AWS Marketplace professional services expansion

ISVs and consulting partners can now use the cloud giant’s online software store as a new sales channel.

Thor Essman (Versent) Credit: Versent

Australia-founded Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud consulting partner Versent has been named as a launch partner for a new expansion of the AWS Marketplace that lets users find and buy professional services from third-party vendors.

The new changes mean the AWS Marketplace now lets independent software vendors (ISV) and consulting partners use the cloud giant’s online software store as a new sales channel for professional services offerings.



Sellers, including ISVs, managed service providers (MSPs) and consulting partners, can now use the AWS Marketplace Management portal to create new professional services listings in the AWS Marketplace using the self-service product creation tool in the “Products” tab.

Now, users can choose from a selection of services such as assessment, implementation, and support for third-party software purchased in AWS Marketplace.

The AWS Marketplace catalogue listings can be refined to show professional services using the “Professional Services” delivery methods filter.

Users can now buy services with customised pricing, payment schedules and contract terms to fit their respective business needs, with all software and services charges consolidated on their AWS bill.

As a participant in the launch, Versent is one of the first AWS Consulting Partners to quote and contract services in the AWS Marketplace to help customers implement, support, and manage their software on AWS.

AWS customers often rely on professional services from providers such as Versent to implement, migrate, support, and manage their software in the cloud.

Until now, however, AWS customers had to find and contract professional services outside of the AWS Marketplace and could not always identify software and associated services in a single procurement experience.

With professional services from ISVs and consulting partners now available directly via the AWS Marketplace, it is claimed that users have a simplified way to purchase and be billed for both software and related services in a centralised place.

Users can further streamline their purchase of software with standard contract terms to simplify and accelerate procurement cycles.

“Versent is proud to support the launch of professional services in AWS Marketplace,” Versent CTO Tim Hope said. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies find the complete cloud solutions to migrate and innovate in cloud.

“Our services extend to data, app modernisation, security and identity, and AWS Well-Architected and now, our customers can access thousands of cloud software solutions and our associated services to help them implement and manage their workloads on AWS, from one centralised location, in AWS Marketplace,” he added.

The move comes as AWS launches a new program aimed at boosting cooperation between its sales team and its independent software vendor (ISV) partners. Specifically targeted at ISVs, the program connects the AWS sales team to partners, in theory providing increased visibility for the latter.