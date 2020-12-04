Versor revamps BlueScope’s analytics

Leveraged its experience with Databricks and expertise in Azure Synapse Analytics

Microsoft partner Versor has lent a hand in steel vendor BlueScope Steel’s "data-driven" digital transformation efforts by revamping its data warehouse and analytics platform.



The Melbourne-headquartered consultancy leveraged its experience with Databricks, as well as expertise in Azure Synapse Analytics, to create a data warehouse and analytics platform for the vendor.

Versor worked with data and analytics engineers at Microsoft on the project, which saw over 800 of BlueScope’s analytical data models moved from its previous on-premises Hadoop environment over to Azure Synapse Analytics and Azure Databricks in an eight-month timeframe.

Additionally, Azure Data Factory, ADLS Gen2 and Azure Analysis Services were also used during the transformation.

“This was a very significant undertaking, and we value the support of both Microsoft and Versor,” said Julianne Tancevski, BlueScope Australia’s data platform product owner.

“We are moving to a infinitely scalable, high performance cloud analytics platform that is able to not only meet our current needs but grow dynamically with the business as we proceed in our data-driven digital transformation.”

According to the tech giant, BlueScope decided to move away from its on-premises solution, which, after four years of usage, was reaching its capacity.

However, instead of moving directly into the cloud, BlueScope opted for a root and branch transformation of its data and analytics services.

Past its analytical transformation, BlueScope has started to leverage more Azure solutions, looking at its machine learning service to improve its critical steel manufacturing processes and cash positions predictions.