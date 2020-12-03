8Squad hires Aus Post exec in growth drive

Jessica Thompson (8Squad) Credit: 8Squad

Salesforce partner 8Squad has hired former Australia Post senior executive Jessica Thompson as its chief operating officer in order to accelerate the consultancy’s growth plans.

In the newly created role, Thompson will move between 8Squad’s Melbourne headquarters and Sydney office, and has been tasked with doubling the consultancy’s staff numbers up to 100.

“Jess is a key appointment with a strong history of performance with her previous blue chip employer. She will support our aggressive growth plans for 2021, which include potential acquisitions,” 8Squad CEO Frank Cuiuli said.

Thompson comes into the role with 12 years of experience from Australia Post, most recently as its general manager for service. During her time at the organisation, she led several Salesforce transformation programs across sales and service functions, according to the consultancy.

This included enhancing and replacing core systems and channel infrastructure, making cultural and behavioural changes and improving customer experience.

“Joining 8Squad gives me an amazing opportunity to work with an innovative firm that has centred itself around a unique business model. We will be focused on creating diverse, nimble squads that really lean in to help customers to achieve their goals,” Thompson said.

“More than ever, customers are looking to partner with businesses with strong values alignment to their own, who believe in shared success that supports growth and true partnership. 8Squad has all of these attributes and the prospect of forging lasting customer relationships is exciting.

“What I find most compelling is 8Squad’s ability to support accelerated growth and the challenge of helping to cement our position in the market."



