Hostopia Australia moves DC presence to Equinix

Darryn McCoskery (Hostopia Australia) Credit: Hostopia Australia

Cloud services and hosting provider Hostopia Australia has signed a long-term deal worth “tens of millions of dollars” with Equinix to move its data centres over to those owned by the global colocation data centre operator.



Under the deal, which extends more than five years and is valued at “tens of millions of dollars”, according to Hostopia Australia general manager Darryn McCoskery, the provider will consolidate its five separate data centres across Sydney and Melbourne into Equinix’s SY5 and ME2 International Business Exchange (IBX) data centres.

This includes both physical data centres it previously owned and presences based in other data centres.

Prior to its data centre consolidation, Hostopia’s relationship with Equinix was considered to be minor — a “very small” point of presence in one of the operator’s data centres, McCoskery noted. Now, Equinix is the provider's only data centre partner.



By entering into the data centre operator's SY5 and ME2 IBX locations in Sydney and Melbourne, respectively, Hostopia hopes to improve the service delivery and connectivity for its customers.

Hostopia’s managed cloud brand Anchor is also set to get new offerings, which include access to Equinix’s on-demand global interconnection service Fabric, new equipment, high-speed connectivity and the ability to build tailored private and hybrid cloud environments in VMware.

The latter solution is targeted towards organisations that are not ready to operate in full public cloud environments yet and includes support from Anchor staff.

“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic we’ve seen a rush of organisations either expanding their cloud footprint, or looking into kick starting their cloud journeys. It’s important we can accompany those organisations every step of the way, no matter where they are at with their cloud journeys,” said McCoskery.

“What 2020 has proven is that cloud is not an option anymore, and as we enter 2021 it will be even more paramount to build resilience and stay relevant amid a constantly, rapidly changing economic environment.”