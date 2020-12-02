Westcon builds cyber security strength with Broadcom deal

Will take on the Symantec suite of solutions

Credit: Broadcom

Westcon has strengthened its cyber security portfolio after inking an Asia Pacific aggregator agreement with Broadcom for the Symantec suite.

The addition of Symantec's solutions provides a comprehensive and integrated cyber security solution aimed at the enterprise sector.

Broadcom’s new Partner Program features an Aggregator classification, with a focus on partner growth through “simplified pricing, better margins, and richer benefits.”

Westcon will be tasked with driving long-term, profitable and predictable growth for Broadcom and its channel partners through scalable and efficient routes to market, specialist services, proven sales enablement and data-driven demand generation.

Westcon Australia managing director Phil Cameron said it will use its channel experience, technical expertise and lifecycle management platform to support its wide network of resellers, on the back of strengthening the Symantec brand in the market.

Westcon APAC executive vice president Patrick Aronson added it was focused on providing the solutions, support and services that partners have come to rely on from Westcon-Comstor.

Westcon-Comstor has been building its cyber security portfolio recently adding breach and attack simulation provider AttackIQ.

AttackIQ operates a security optimisation platform (SOP) that is designed to enable a “seamless threat-informed defence” across an organisation.



