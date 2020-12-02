Govt opens up Digital Marketplace to platforms integration providers

The federal government is calling on digital service providers across a range of disciplines for inclusion in its Digital Marketplace procurement arrangement.
Included among the host of categories for which the government’s Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) is recruiting service providers is a new addition: platforms integration — which was officially added on 1 December.
With the new category now live, the DTA said in tender documents that it is currently seeking sellers of digital services for the Digital Marketplace in the following areas of digital expertise:
Strategy and policy
User research and design
Agile delivery and governance
Software engineering and development
Support and operations
Content and publishing
Change and transformation
Training, learning and development
Marketing, communications and engagement
Cyber security
Data science
Emerging technologies
ICT Managed services
ICT Risk Management and audit activities
Digital Sourcing/ICT Procurement
Platforms Integration
The DTA said that its request for proposal (RFP) may be updated further when new areas of expertise are needed on the Digital Marketplace Panel, or for other reasons.
The current arrangement is set to continue until 23 February 2023.
In October, the DTA flagged that it would likely add service integration and management (SIAM) capabilities and services to its Digital Marketplace in December this year.
The DTA said at the time that the new category would support agencies in resourcing and managing operations of large, complex and multi-sourced ICT communications, infrastructure and enterprise system services, according to an online post by the agency.