Menu
Govt opens up Digital Marketplace to platforms integration providers

Govt opens up Digital Marketplace to platforms integration providers

Debuts new platforms integration category

Leon Spencer Leon Spencer (ARN)
Comments
Credit: ID 55578362 © Victor Diola Jr | Dreamstime

The federal government is calling on digital service providers across a range of disciplines for inclusion in its Digital Marketplace procurement arrangement.

Included among the host of categories for which the government’s Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) is recruiting service providers is a new addition: platforms integration — which was officially added on 1 December.

With the new category now live, the DTA said in tender documents that it is currently seeking sellers of digital services for the Digital Marketplace in the following areas of digital expertise:

  • Strategy and policy

  • User research and design

  • Agile delivery and governance

  • Software engineering and development

  • Support and operations

  • Content and publishing

  • Change and transformation

  • Training, learning and development

  • Marketing, communications and engagement

  • Cyber security

  • Data science

  • Emerging technologies

  • ICT Managed services

  • ICT Risk Management and audit activities

  • Digital Sourcing/ICT Procurement

  • Platforms Integration

The DTA said that its request for proposal (RFP) may be updated further when new areas of expertise are needed on the Digital Marketplace Panel, or for other reasons. 

The current arrangement is set to continue until 23 February 2023.

In October, the DTA flagged that it would likely add service integration and management (SIAM) capabilities and services to its Digital Marketplace in December this year. 

The DTA said at the time that the new category would support agencies in resourcing and managing operations of large, complex and multi-sourced ICT communications, infrastructure and enterprise system services, according to an online post by the agency.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags DTA

Events

Brand Post

Show Comments
 