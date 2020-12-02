Govt opens up Digital Marketplace to platforms integration providers

Credit: ID 55578362 © Victor Diola Jr | Dreamstime

The federal government is calling on digital service providers across a range of disciplines for inclusion in its Digital Marketplace procurement arrangement.

Included among the host of categories for which the government’s Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) is recruiting service providers is a new addition: platforms integration — which was officially added on 1 December.

With the new category now live, the DTA said in tender documents that it is currently seeking sellers of digital services for the Digital Marketplace in the following areas of digital expertise:



Strategy and policy

User research and design

Agile delivery and governance

Software engineering and development

Support and operations

Content and publishing

Change and transformation

Training, learning and development

Marketing, communications and engagement

Cyber security

Data science

Emerging technologies

ICT Managed services

ICT Risk Management and audit activities

Digital Sourcing/ICT Procurement

Platforms Integration

The DTA said that its request for proposal (RFP) may be updated further when new areas of expertise are needed on the Digital Marketplace Panel, or for other reasons.

The current arrangement is set to continue until 23 February 2023.

In October, the DTA flagged that it would likely add service integration and management (SIAM) capabilities and services to its Digital Marketplace in December this year.

The DTA said at the time that the new category would support agencies in resourcing and managing operations of large, complex and multi-sourced ICT communications, infrastructure and enterprise system services, according to an online post by the agency.