TAS migrates ADIG to private cloud

Steps in after former partner goes out of business

TAS CEO Shane Baker Credit: TAS

Transaction Solutions (TAS) has migrated Armidale Diocesan Investment Group (ADIG) to a private cloud after its former service provider closed down.

The regional NSW investment fund enlisted TAS when its previous unnamed partner was going out of business in the middle of the migration.

TAS claimed it supplied a hybrid cloud solution to give the investment fund an agile platform to scale up from.

According to ADIG, it needed reliable infrastructure with the “highest levels of security” to help increase productivity.

“TAS has understood not only our business and our unique challenges but also our future potential through cloud migration,” ADIG CEO Grant Devine said.

TAS declined to name who the previous partner was.

“The financial sector is heavily regulated and when it comes to cloud technology, you have to get it right from the beginning. We worked closely with ADIG to review existing applications, current needs and future projections, and implemented a hybrid cloud solution,” TAS CEO Shane Baker said.

“ADIG now owns an agile platform that allows them to easily manage capacity, increase cost efficiencies and productivity, while meeting regulatory requirements for business continuity, risk mitigation and data security.”