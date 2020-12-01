Telstra Purple acquires IT services provider Epicon

Epicon is to continue operating under its own brand and all of its staff are expected to stay on board.

(L-R): Paul Nicholls (Telstra Purple), Yair Tzur (Epicon), Mark White (Telstra) Credit: Telstra

Telstra Purple has acquired IT services management provider Epicon in a move it sees as “an important step” in its services-led growth strategy.



Acquired for an undisclosed sum, the Canberra-headquartered provider has over 100 technical specialists and offers IT service management and IT operations services across locations in the ACT, NSW, Queensland and Victoria.

It also has a “strong Australian customer base”, according to Telstra Purple, and names the Australian Tax Office (ATO), the Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Bureau of Statistics among its client base.

At this stage, Epicon is to continue operating under its own brand and all of its staff are expected to stay on board.

Chris Smith, Telstra Enterprise executive and head of Telstra Purple, said the acquisition represents “an important step” for the execution of Telstra Enterprise’s services-led growth strategy.

The acquisition is also expected to give Telstra Purple’s customers visibility and performance related to their IT assets and underlying service providers.

“We are continuing to evolve the Telstra Purple suite of professional and managed technology services to help guide organisations through digital transformation,” Smith said.

“More than ever, our customers require end-to-end control of their IT processes, tools and systems – reinforcing the necessity of data-backed insights to help make quick decisions, which drives consistent improvement and helps to accelerate digital transformation.

“The experience and knowledge of Epicon in this field is second to none and this expertise will add to the digital transformation services Telstra Purple provides to its enterprise customers. We’re thrilled with the addition of Epicon to our stable of brilliant people who bring purpose to technology.”

Yair Tzur, Epicon’s founder and former CEO, said the timing of that acquisition was “perfect” and that it only took one session with Telstra Purple’s leadership team “to know that it is the perfect home for Epicon”.

“Epicon’s cutting edge integration technology, AIOps, ITSM [IT service management] and SIAM [service integration and management] managed service solutions, combined with Telstra Purple’s deep domain expertise in allied fields such as cyber security, cloud computing and software design position us as a perfect partner to support our customer’s digital transformation journey,” he added.

With the acquisition, Epicon joins the likes of VMTech, MSC, Readify, Kloud, Bridgepoint, O2, NSC, iVision, and the UK’s Company85, who were all consolidated in September 2019 to form Telstra Purple.

