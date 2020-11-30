Ex-TasmaNet CEO Elizabeth Aris joins TPG

Credit: Dreamstime

Former TasmaNet CEO Elizabeth Aris has joined the newly merged TPG Telecom after resigning from the broadband provider and National Broadband Network (NBN) reseller earlier this year.

Reporting directly to TPG Telecom CEO Iñaki Berroeta, Aris will take on the role of group executive, enterprise and government, and will and join TPG Telecom’s leadership team.

Aris stepped down from TasmaNet in July after holding the CEO role for just over a year, with the telco’s GM for products and services, Rob Vernon, replacing her.

Before joining TasmaNet, Aris held senior roles at New York digital startup MOSH, Trujillo Technology Group, Alcatel-Lucent and Telstra.

“Elizabeth has an impressive track record of driving growth and innovation throughout her career, and I am delighted to welcome her to the team,” Berroeta said.

“She has worked in a variety of senior strategy and marketing roles in Australia, the US and APAC, including in telecommunications, and these are complemented by her success in entrepreneurial ventures.

“Elizabeth is highly-driven, strategic and technically-minded, and she brings an innovation mindset to the role.

Berroeta said the recent recent merger between TPG and Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) has given the telco a “huge opportunity to drive growth market share of business and government customers”.

“Since implementation in mid-July, we have been bringing the two businesses together, and this appointment is another key part of strengthening the leadership team,” he added.