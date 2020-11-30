blueAPACHE undertakes $6M Cisco cloud network infrastructure update

Its emPOWER Cloud will be refreshed with newer versions of Cisco’s ASR 9000 Series routers.

Chris Marshall (blueAPACHE) Credit: Maria Stefina

blueAPACHE is to update the Cisco network infrastructure of its cloud platform to the tune of $6 million.

The IT services provider plans to refresh its emPOWER Cloud with newer versions of Cisco’s ASR 9000 Series high performance aggregation services routers and claims the upgrade will enhance its cloud managed services offerings for mid-to-large size enterprise organisations.

This includes its network management, desktop management, server management, security management, disaster recovery management and mobility management services.

The provider has previously used older versions of the Cisco router in its emPOWER Cloud offering, as well as its emPOWER Network and emPOWER Voice services, as far back as at least 2014.

blueAPACHE also claimed the refresh will lower customer costs and support requirement automation.

For its data centres, the refresh is expected to reduce power and overall IT footprint, as well as improve cooling efficiencies.

Additionally, the overhaul will also allow the provider to meet demand for edge markets, power its global customer 4G and 5G service requirements and improve its multi-site and SD-WAN-related solutions.

“Our core network infrastructure refresh raises the bar for automated, scalable and secure networks,” said Chris Marshall, managing director of blueAPACHE.

“By partnering with Cisco, we’re delivering a solution that allows us to automate service provisioning, accelerating the time to value for our customers. Indeed, the speed at which we can onboard last-mile, inter data-centre connectivity services and aggregation services will now increase exponentially.”

Ken Boal, Cisco A/NZ vice president, claimed that Cisco’s networking technology will “support the capacity increase that underpins blueAPACHE core offerings and managed services”.

“Cisco is excited to work with blueAPACHE to provide the latest networking technology as they embark on their national network refresh project. Cisco’s innovation in software and systems designs, enables automation to create scalable and secure networks at a speed," he added.

The overhaul of its emPOWER Cloud offering with Cisco technology comes over a month after the provider announced its usage of Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) infrastructure and cloud offerings as another part of the cloud platform's overhaul.