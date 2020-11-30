Rhipe to distribute Octopus Cloud in APAC

Dominic O'Hanlon (Rhipe) Credit: Rhipe

Rhipe has secured an Asia Pacific-wide deal with licensing solutions provider Octopus Cloud, making it the vendor's first distributor in the region.

The deal will give Rhipe’s partners access to Octopus’ licensing management processes which the distributor claims will support their cloud transformation initiatives. The devops specialist was founded in 2012 and provides solutions to simplify service provider licensing agreement (SPLA) licensing and cloud migration.

According to Rhipe, Octopus has managed over 500 SPLA projects to date, helping IT service providers and their end customers optimise business processes around license management “to drive greater value from their investments”.

"This distribution agreement will provide our partners with optimised and automated SPLA reporting so they can focus on growing their business and spend less time on licensing. We are pleased to welcome Octopus Cloud to the Rhipe vendor portfolio,” Rhipe CEO Dominic O’Hanlon said.

Bahadir Durak, CEO of Octopus Cloud, claimed the solutions would provide the “best possible licensing or consumption models” for service providers, adding that Rhipe was the “perfect partner” for executing this in APAC.

The announcement comes as Rhipe’s Office 365 subscriptions saw a rise of 50 per cent in sales over FY20.

The ASX-listed distributor’s partners consumed over 1.5 million monthly Office 365 subscriptions over the last 12 months to 30 June 2020, an increase of over 630,000 paid seats, or 40 per cent. This is up from FY19’s over 450,000 paid seats and over 600,000 seats total.