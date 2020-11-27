Oracle scores govt-wide procurement deal

Credit: Oracle

Oracle has become the latest vendor to sign a whole-of-government procurement deal with the federal government in a bid to reduce buying costs for public sector entities.

The software and cloud vendor signed the arrangement with the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA), which is tasked with handling much of the federal government's IT procurement.



According to a spokesperson for the DTA, the agreement has a three-year term, with three extension options of up to 12 months each. However, there is no specific financial commitment to the agreement.



Negotiations have taken just over three years, with Oracle first beginning talks with the DTA in 2017. The deal will now include all agencies spanning federal, state and territory.

Oracle products and services included in the agreement are: software licensing and support; hardware acquisition and hardware support; professional services and cloud services.

According to the DTA, the deal will make it easier for agencies to buy technology, drive innovation and get more value out of their investments.

The government agency first began its procurement streamlining process in 2017, claiming at the time that a co-ordinated approach would simplify the process and reduce administrative costs.

SAP became the first vendor to sign a whole-of-government agreement, later revealed to be worth $42 million.

IBM became the next, winning a blockbuster $1 billion deal with the DTA in 2018. This year Rimini Street and Microsoft also signed similar agreements.