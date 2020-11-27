HP honours Australian partners for 2020

Chelsea Rossney (HP) Credit: HP

HP has celebrated its top-performing partners of 2020 in a virtual ceremony.

Describing the year as “challenging” for its channel, HP said partners had continued to go “above and beyond” for the hardware vendor.

The event culminated in the announcement of Sydney’s Metropolitan Computers and Supplies winning HP Partner of the Year for 2020.

Meanwhile, Synnex and Dicker Data won PC Distributor of the Year and Print Distributor of the Year, respectively.

“2020 certainly threw a number of challenges to both HP and our partners. Despite these challenges, our partners continue to go above and beyond for HP,” said Mike Boyle, HP Australia and New Zealand MD.

“We’re proud to work with such incredible partners in Australia and we look forward to continuing our strong relationships with our partners into 2021.”

The awards recognised partners in 16 categories, two of which were scooped by RBC Group: A3 Partner of the Year and Contractual Print Partner of the Year.

“Partners are the lifeblood of HP’s business in Australia, and the Partner Awards are a just celebration of how successful our partners have been this year,” said Chelsea Rossney, director of commercial channel at HP Australia.

“With launch of HP Amplify, our revamped channel partner program, there’s never been a more exciting time to be a HP channel partner and I’m looking forward to celebrating our partners’ successes long into the future.”

The winners in full are:

▪ Transactional Print Partner of the Year — Scorptec

▪ Supplies Partner of the Year — Theodist

▪ PC Distributor of the Year — Synnex

▪ Print Distributor of the Year — Dicker Data

▪ A3 Partner of the Year — RBC Group

▪ Contractual Print Partner of the Year — RBC Group

▪ PC Specialist Partner of the Year — Enigma Business Products

▪ SMB Partner of the Year — Centrecom Sunshine

▪ Education Partner of the Year — JB Hi-Fi Solutions

▪ Elite Partner of the Year — Area9

▪ Services Volume Partner of the Year — Trident Computer Services

▪ Emerging Partner of the Year (PC only) — Intuit Technologies

▪ PC Partner of the Year — Data#3

▪ Partner of the Year — Metropolitan Computers and Supplies

▪ Partner Sales Rep of the Year — Belinda Brooks from Triforce

▪ Distribution Sales Rep of the Year — Lee Rudkin from Dicker Data



