Australia’s top growing channel players for 2020 revealed

Orca Tech ranked the highest at fourth place with 1,059 per cent growth

Distributor Orca Tech and Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner Max Kelsen are just two of the local players in the channel to be admitted into the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list for 2020.



In its 20th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 2020 Australia program ranks the 50 fastest growing public and private technology companies based on percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2020.

The highest-ranking channel-related business on the list was Orca Tech at fourth place with growth of 1,059 per cent. Based in Sydney, Orca’s distribution efforts are focused on cyber security and analytics solutions, including the likes of independent software vendors ItsMine and Exabeam.

The distributor was beaten out by car service booking site Autoguru in third, National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) plan management service My Plan Manager in second and digital marketing agency Half Dome in first place.

The Queensland-based partner and artificial intelligence and machine learning (ML) consultancy Max Kelsen, meanwhile, came in at 29th with 231 per cent growth. This year, the consultancy used its ML expertise to deploy an overhauled staff rostering system for Domino’s Pizza, as well as achieving ML competency status with AWS.

Coming in one spot behind Max Kelsen was fellow AWS partner Lexicon Digital, with the Melbourne-headquartered software consultancy coming in at 30th with 226 per cent growth.

Sliding in at 45th was Microsoft gold partner and business consultancy and technology services firm Engage Squared, IT services provider MTP Services at 45th and Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner Idea 11 at 49th. These three businesses return from last year’s list, dropping down from 38th, 33rd and 45th, respectively.

Meanwhile, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 2020 Leadership award went to payment platform Zip, the 2020 Female Leadership award went to My Plan Manager and the 2020 Rising Star award went to JSHealth Vitamins.

“As always, the companies on the Tech Fast 50 list this year have shown incredible leadership, agility, foresight, passion and perseverance, and beyond their growth, there is much to be proud of in this community,” said Deloitte Private partner and Technology Fast 50 leader Josh Tanchel.