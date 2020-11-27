EDGE 2020: On-demand content and networking platform extended

Invite-only virtual experience played host to more than 500 business technology leaders across Australia and New Zealand

Credit: IDG

The EDGE 2020 platform will remain open for an extended period in response to increased market appetite for on-demand content and strategic one-to-one networking following completion of the invite-only virtual experience.

Now set to close on Tuesday 8 December, the move follows a fresh wave of executive-level registrations post-event to access keynotes from Jamil Qureshi and Robin Speculand, plus leading CIO insights, EDGE Research and deep-dive sessions and streams. All delegates can now consume on-demand content for an extended period while Executive Pass holders remain able to schedule one-on-one meetings with industry peers.

As a result, the ARN Innovation Awards will now run on Wednesday 9 December as a virtual awards ceremony housing more than 200 finalists from over 130 partner, distributor and vendor organisations across Australia. For more information, click here.



Specific to EDGE 2020, the two-day virtual experience played host to more than 500 technology leaders across Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

Attendance was by invitation only and limited to decision-makers shaping the technology landscape on both sides of the Tasman. Such high calibre attendance received business coaching at an executive-level, targeting seasoned leaders to aspiring entrepreneurs.

Headline keynote sessions included how attendees can cultivate a mindset for success, delivered by one of the world’s foremost practitioners of performance enhancing psychology, Jamil Qureshi. This was complemented by Robin Speculand — a globally-renowned expert in strategy and implementation — documenting how the channel can achieve executional excellence in the months ahead.

In addition to EDGE Research findings, customer sessions represented CIOs from a blend of iconic global and local brands, with the channel receiving first-hand guidance regarding outsourcing priorities in 2021 and beyond, delivered by Standard Chartered, New Zealand Rugby and National Australia Bank (NAB), alongside Johnson & Johnson, ANZ Bank and Watercare New Zealand. This was in addition to unique transformation insights from Farmlands and New Zealand Inland Revenue, delivered via the dedicated Kiwi session.

Documenting modernisation efforts from both technology and business perspectives, insights ranged from application transformation agendas to new ways of working and agile methodologies, deep-diving into digital overhauls and the in-demand partner skills required to succeed.

Other standout sessions included Jay McBain of Forrester detailing why vendors and partners are oblivious to the customer selection process, alongside Hugh Richards and Mark Nesbitt of TMT Partners highlighting why M&A dollars are now on the table for software-as-a-service (SaaS) partner businesses and the inaugural launch of Women of EDGE.

Overall, EDGE 2020 - underpinned by local research - outlined customer investment plans, upcoming end-user projects and new partner requirements, leveraging unique analyst and CIO insights to help document key areas of opportunity for partners in the months ahead.



To view EDGE 2020 content on-demand - click here