Regional telco FSG wins $1.2M services deal with NSW Office of Sport

Will supply services to 20 sites across metro and rural NSW

Andrew Roberts (FSG) Credit: FSG

Field Solutions Group (FSG) has been awarded a tender valued at over $1.2 million to supply managed connectivity services for the NSW Office of Sport.

Under the three-year contract, the regional NSW telecommunications company will supply services to 20 sites across metropolitan and rural NSW through its FSG Regional Australia Network, as well as the National Broadband Network's (NBN) Enterprise Ethernet and Business Satellite services.

By combining the three network types, FSG claims it can deploy a “carrier-agnostic, managed network solution to government and enterprise Australia wide”.

Delivery of the services has already begun and is expected to be completed by May 2021.

Andrew Roberts, CEO of FSG, said the telco’s network was “a perfect fit to deliver symmetric services to NSW Office of Sport sites in remote areas”.

“FSG not only has the network in these areas, but FSG staff are also based in regional areas, ensuring it can deliver service and support in the event of service disruptions,” he said.

NSW Office of Sport is the third government organisation to use FSG’s telco services, following NSW TAFE and the NSW Department of Transport.

This win for FSG comes months after it secured $650,000 in Federal funding back in April to build up its network coverage in areas such as Narromine, Warren and Bogan Shires in NSW.