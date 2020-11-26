TasmaNet deepens QLD partner play with Vastnet and Netmode purchase

Keith Masterton (TasmaNet) Credit: NBN Co

Hobart-based IT hosting infrastructure and telecommunications services provider TasmaNet has struck a deal to acquire Queensland telco Internomic, taking on the Vastnet and Netmode brands in the process.

The deal sees Internomic, which trades as Vastnet in regional Queensland and Netmode in metro Brisbane and the surrounding areas, substantially bolster TasmaNet’s place in the Queensland market.

“Vastnet and Netmode have a genuine focus on providing quality services to their customers, something that echoes TasmaNet’s approach,” said TasmaNet CEO Rob Vernon, who has led the company’s national expansion program since August.

“The acquisition provides TasmaNet with a larger presence in the Queensland market, which is similar to the Tasmanian market in that innovative businesses rely on a close relationship with their technology providers to enable them to compete on an equal footing with their capital city and international counterparts,” he said.

According to Vernon, on the back of the National Broadband Network (NBN) and the Queensland government’s investments in fibre networks, TasmaNet plans to augment the Vastnet/Netmode infrastructure with its own to drive enhancements in automation and orchestration across the brands' current product set.

For TasmaNet’s recently appointed channel sales head Keith Masterton, the acquisition provides a vehicle for TasmaNet to “meaningfully engage” with partners in the local Queensland market.

“TasmaNet’s partner-focused growth model is built on creating genuine relationships between ourselves and our partners,” said Masterton, who joined TasmaNet in October after leaving NBN Co where he spent three years heading up the NBN builder’s channel business.

“Being closer to our end-user customers with the ability to stand side by side to support our partners to find the best solutions for customers is very valuable,” Masterton said.

“Partners enjoy working with TasmaNet to deliver cost-effective and dependable Internet, networking, data protection, and cloud services to businesses. With the acquisition of Vastnet/Netmode, we are further expanding our partner footprint into every Australian state."