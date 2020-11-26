Arq Group secures AWS cloud migration competency

Follows seven years of working with AWS on cloud migrations

Cameron Boog (Arq Group) Credit: Arq Group

Arq Group has secured an Amazon Web Services (AWS) competency in cloud migration after seven years of working with the global giant.

The Australian provider had to demonstrate to an independent auditor that it had met AWS' global best practices with its approach and expertise in cloud adoption.



Having worked with the giant on cloud migrations since 2013, the competency is just “one piece of the puzzle” for the provider, according to Arq partner Cameron Boog.

“We've been doing migrations for years as our bread and butter,” he said. “This is really a feather in our cap that demonstrates our market leading capabilities in the space.”

“They look at our architectures, our approaches, our designs, our costing of the solutions — the kind of things you would expect a provider to be able to have to deliver those plans successfully,” he said.



The next step in the process was to provide case studies and examples of its migration projects, one of which included for the café chain The Coffee Club earlier in the year.

This saw the provider move the majority of the cafe company's data and process from a physical data centre over to AWS.

"As an AWS Premium Consulting Partner for over seven years, we have continued to deliver best practice to our customers in cloud, data, digital, and now artificial intelligence (AI),” said Arq CEO Tristan Sternson.

“Achieving this major milestone with AWS, the AWS Migration Competency, is just another step in our commitment to helping Australia's businesses take full advantage of cloud technologies, unlocking new data insights and customer-centric applications."

This AWS competency makes it Arq’s eight with the cloud giant. Privately-owned Arq Group was once part of the public listed entity now known as Webcentral.

However, Arq sold its enterprise services division for $35 million to a consortium involving Quadrant Private Equity and members of the division’s management team.

The $35 million deal gave the consortium the right to the Arq brand.



