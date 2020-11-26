DXC transforms Victoria Uni with Oracle HCM

Paper-based processes and partially integrated systems fold into new HCM

DXC Technology has secured a project with Victoria University in implementing Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM).

The fully integrated HCM cloud-based product will allow the university to streamline processes, improve reporting and compliance, and achieve a seamless payroll integration in accordance with education requirements and standards.

The university currently utilises a myriad of complex systems to manage its workforce, from recruitment through off-boarding, with many systems partially integrated, containing many paper-based processes.

“We will deliver an Oracle SaaS [software-as-a-service] application that will improve the university’s human resources services across all campuses and locations,” DXC Red Rock practice director Richard James said.

“In order to achieve their goal of delivering high quality education, it is imperative for universities across Australia and New Zealand to begin the transformation to move their legacy systems to the cloud, achieving not only greater efficiencies for students and staff, but enabling remote learning and support.”

The integrated HCM solution fits within its three strategic pillars focused on transformational agenda, financial stability and improved staff experience.

“The HCM initiative aims to transform Victoria University’s employee experience and improve productivity through agile best-practice processes,” Victoria University vice president of people and culture Shaun Eltham said. “The main aspirations for this project were to have a flexible system with a user-centred design that delivers an exceptional employee experience and increases employee satisfaction.”

Recently, DXC was selected to design the Federal Government’s new employment services platform in a $5.2-million deal.

