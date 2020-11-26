ASG brings Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP to VenuesWest

ASG Group has implemented Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP for Western Australia government agency VenuesWest.

The agency owns and manages Western Australia’s sport and entertainment venues on behalf of the state government, consisting of 13 venues including RAC Arena and Optus Stadium.

This marks the first WA government agency to use Oracle ERP cloud, whereby ASG collaborated closely with Oracle in managing the implementation process, which took four months to complete.

Previously VenuesWest was using three different applications - one to manage bookings, another for facility and events management, and a point of sales system to process and manage payments.

In implementing Oracle Fusion ERP, the project aimed to improve the way VenuesWest manages its procurement processes, asset accounting, and project accounting, with its new financial system also supporting the organisation’s mission to deliver greater services across its growing number of venues.



VenuesWest CFO Glenn Nordsvan said ASG’s on-premise demonstration, using their own organisation as an example, highlighted Oracle’s integration capability, showing how it worked and integrated with revenue, customer relationship management (CRM) and payroll systems.

ASG Group CEO Dean Langenbach said the VenuesWest project was an example of the impact digital transformation can have for customers in the public sector and the importance of utilising technology to drive better processes and efficiency.

“ASG has a strong track record of successful transformation projects, as well as deep experience with Oracle technologies,” Langenbach added.

Recently, several components of the Oracle Fusion Cloud applications suite were granted ‘protected’ clearance by a third-party assessor under the federal government’s Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP).

The ‘protected’ suite includes Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM).

At the same time, Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) have been certified at the ‘sensitive’ level under the IRAP regime.