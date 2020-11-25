Exclusive Networks snaps up UK cloud distie Nuaware

The deal sees global scale and services capability added to Nuaware, while Exclusive Networks’ vendors and partners will be provided with digital transformation skills.

Credit: Dreamstime

Exclusive Networks has acquired UK-based cloud distributor Nuaware for an undisclosed amount.

The move adds immediate global scale and services capability to the Nuaware proposition and portfolio, while providing Exclusive Networks’ vendors and partners with skills to capitalise on digital transformation.

Nuaware was founded in 2016 by Zaheer Javaid and Luke Hasty, and has grown exponentially since then through its work with vendors including HashiCorp, Docker Enterprise (now Mirantis), Instana, Portworx (recently acquired by Pure Storage) and Twistlock (now Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud).

Exclusive Networks CEO Jesper Trolle said the acquisition gives partners a ready made on-ramp into new high-growth opportunities.

“DevOps tool chains, containers and the emergence of DevSecOps are specialist areas where Nuaware has carved a truly unique niche in distribution,” Trolle said.

“Large vendors being drawn to these markets are seeking turnkey channel solutions, and their established partner ecosystems have technical skills gaps that demand credible support.

“We can now meet these kinds of challenges far more effectively, while continuing to accelerate growth for the next waves of disruptive technologies in secure, trusted digital infrastructure.”

Nuaware's London-based team, which works with both large service providers/systems integrators and a network of specialist DevOps consultancies on global implementations, will carry on operating as a distinct business unit under the Nuaware brand.

It will also continue to target disruptive new technologies and partnerships with emerging high-growth vendors such as, for example, Gremlin and StackPulse in areas such as chaos engineering and SRE automation.

Its high-value services, including lead detection, business development, solution design, implementation, professional services and comprehensive training courses, will complement those from Exclusive Networks and vice versa.

Nuaware co-founder and director Zaheer Javaid said the timing was right.

“The rapid onset of digital transformation among enterprises has got much faster in 2020, bringing Nuaware and the DevOps, cloud automation and containerisation technologies we specialise in, to an inflection point,” he said. “With Exclusive’s support, we can aim higher, grow faster and invest more in extending our uniqueness in the market.”

Exclusive Networks EVP worldwide sales and marketing, Andy Travers said the two companies were complementary in terms of culture, attitude to innovation and the capacity to create value in the context of technology and market disruption.

“Teaming up this way is great news for partners of both companies, including the strategic vendors we have in common: Palo Alto Networks and Pure Storage,” Travers said.

“We anticipate significant organic growth from the Nuaware business by supporting its plans for continued expansion globally, and see many additional commercial benefits from extending their know-how across and into more opportunities with Exclusive Networks vendors and resellers.”