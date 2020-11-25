Ingram Micro introduces Modern Deployment service for partners

Ingram Micro Australia cloud director, Trent Gomersall. Credit: Ingram Micro

Partners can now buy, configure and deploy Windows devices to customers in a zero-touch manner thanks to Ingram Micro launching its Modern Deployment service.

With the service, partners can provision Windows Autopilot services from the Cloud Marketplace, with devices shipped directly to end users and software and user profiles remotely deployed using Windows Autopilot.

The result is a rapid delivery and deployment of fully configured devices, saving both partners and their customers time and resources, the distributor said.

The system also works within a BYOD setup, giving partners an efficient way to manage deployment for customers with a geographically widespread or contract workforce.

Modern Deployment services are available for Microsoft Surface, HP, Dell and Lenovo devices.

To help partners make the most of Modern Deployment, Ingram has launched IMDeploy, a program that seeks to educate and enable partners, offering training and support from Ingram Micro’s deployment consultants, while providing a sales-based rewards program.

Ingram Micro Australia director of cloud Trent Gomersall said the trend towards remote and hybrid workforces means businesses increasingly need an efficient way of configuring and deploying devices and services no matter where their workers are located.

“With Modern Deployment services, we’ve taken a hard look at how we can best help our partners service the needs of their customers in this changing environment,” he said.

“We’ve brought together ... teams from cloud, devices and professional services to design and implement this solution. We think partners will find this gives them a real competitive advantage in the evolving environment of remote and hybrid workforces.

“With Modern Deployment services, what was previously a resource and time bottleneck for IT departments and users has become a one-touch, single sign-on process. This promises to dramatically increase the efficiency of deploying devices into the burgeoning hybrid workforce.”

Earlier in November, Ingram revealed how it co-ordinated a response and ensured the delivery of 1,000 laptops to The Smith Family, providing freight free of charge and within a reasonably quick time frame.