Bluechip Infotech adds SugarCRM to portfolio

Ron Jarvis (Bluechip Infotech) Credit: Bluechip Infotech

Bluechip Infotech has signed a distribution deal with US-based customer experience vendor SugarCRM.

The Australian-wide deal will see the distributor sell SugarCRM’s cloud-based CX platform to its partners, forming part of the vendor’s transition from a traditional CRM provider.

Bluechip, which is SugarCRM's first Australian distruibutor, will offer sales and pre-sales training, education and certification programs as well as marketing resources.

"We’re thrilled that this partnership between Bluechip Infotech and SugarCRM will mean not only more opportunities for our partners, but also their customers where knowing their end-users and staying competitive in their industry are important," said Bluechip sales director Ron Jarvis.



Bluechip Infotech and its partners will also have access to Sugar’s PartnerClub , which will offer educational paths via its training platform SugarU.

According to the vendor, the access to PartnerClub will also offer an opportunity to engage, learn and explore with SugarCRM’s worldwide partner community.

“We’re thrilled that this partnership between Bluechip Infotech and SugarCRM will mean not only more opportunities for our partners but also their customers where knowing their end-users and staying competitive in their industry are important.”

"With our most recent acquisition, we aim to democratise the use of AI and its capabilities to benefit all businesses. Working with Bluechip Infotech and its partners will help accelerate our reach to more customers and will make SugarCRM’s CX platform easily available and accessible," said Jason du Preez, SVP/GM of SugarCRM Asia Pacific.

Targeted at both small-to-medium-sized and mid-market businesses, SugarCRM’s technology is now being used by 4,500 companies in over 120 countries, the vendor claims.

The announcement comes just a day after Bluechip became the second WatchGuard distributor in Australia to offer its firewall subscription service, five months after the initial launch.