Intuit Technologies signs first customer to new Extreme Networks service offering

IT services company Intuit Technologies has signed horticultural company Waratah Wholesale as its first customer to use its newly launched network as-a-service offering using Extreme Networks.

Intuit Technologies became the first Extreme Elevate managed service provider in Australia to deliver the network-as-a-service offering, based on cloud management platform, ExtremeCloud IQ.

Based in Launceston, Tasmania, the horticultural wholesaler was looking to upgrade its office network and selected Intuit Technologies and Extreme Networks to help meet its technical and commercial needs.

With using ExtremeCloud IQ, Intuit Technologies will supply secure cloud-managed network infrastructure, providing Waratah administrators with a view of device, client, application and network health and performance.

“As a long-term partner of Extreme Networks, we saw the market acceleration around cloud networking,” said Intuit Technologies managing director, Dane Bignell.

“This industry shift prompted us to extend our partnership with Extreme to become an Extreme Elevate MSP delivering networking-as-a-service to Australian businesses looking for an affordable, secure, end-to-end, cloud managed networking solution managed by a reliable partner.”

Featuring unlimited data retention, Waratah can increase operational efficiency and make decisions based on historical data and year-over-year trends, allowing it to work with Intuit Technologies to continuously identify and address potential issues and innovate new solutions.

“Extreme Networks extends its congratulations to Intuit Technologies as the first Extreme Elevate MSP in the region with the exclusivity to provide Australian companies with network-as-a-service options,” Extreme Networks general manager Julian Critchlow said.

“By offering off-the-shelf, affordable Wi-Fi and switching as-a-service bundles managed by Intuit Technologies, customers can trust that their networking requirements are met around product lifecycle, easy cloud deployment and configuration, cloud-based monitoring and role-based security policy.

“It’s great to see Waratah becoming the first Australian organisation to adopt this model, and we look forward to many more organisations embracing Intuit Technologies’ network-as-a-service offering.”