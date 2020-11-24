NTT deploys ‘rapid roll out’ of Wavelink smartphones to Canberra Hospital

Credit: Photo 143699686 © Kataca Rix | Dreamstime.com

NTT has streamlined Canberra Hospital’s communications network using Wavelink smartphones in order to maintain infection control during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global IT service provider giant deployed 2,000 Wavelink Spectralink Versity smartphone devices to minimise the risk of coronavirus cross-contamination and infection in the intensive care unit (ICU).

According to Wavelink, the devices can be cleaned thoroughly and are designed for clinical environments, while the project also streamlined the workflows of ward staff.

“It was important to have devices that could meet infection control standards,” said Rebecca Heland, chief nursing and midwifery information officer at ACT Health.

“The Spectralink Versity phones offer this capability and, because we have a fleet of devices with interchangeable batteries and charging stations, this has made managing the devices day-to-day very simple.”

Staff members check out a device at the start of each shift and then use their ID badge to log onto the device, which automatically accesses the apps required for that person.

At the end of their shift, they simply hand the device back in. If a device is left somewhere in the hospital, it will require a new login for anyone to use it.

The deployment includes an app that manages nurses' tasks, eliminating the need for them to return to a home base each time they complete a task.

According to ACT Health’s CIO Peter O’Halloran, the devices will lead to the eventual phasing out of the traditional pagers.

“ACT Health implemented an app to streamline workflows for wards persons. Using the app on their Spectralink Versity device, staff members are enabled to work more efficiently and reduce the amount of unnecessary walking they have to do in an already busy day,” he said.

“While the wards persons currently carry additional devices such as pagers, in time, these will be phased out and they will be able to carry just the one, lightweight, durable, cleanable device.”