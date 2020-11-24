Partners set to shine in the 2020 ARN Innovation Awards

More than 70 partners named finalists in this year's awards

ARN is preparing to celebrate the leading technology providers across Australia as the channel comes together for the first ever entirely virtual ARN Innovation Awards on Wednesday 2 December.

In 2020, more than 180 organisations submitted more than 400 nominations.

Following a shortlisting process, over 200 finalists across more than 130 organisations made it into the running to win in this year’s Awards.

Of these, more than 70 partners made it into the finalists list, representing Australia’s competitive, diverse and wide-ranging channel ecosystem.

In addition to partners, 50 vendors and 13 distributors will round out the comprehensive selection of leading innovators across Australia.

This year, security stood out as the most competitive category with 11 finalists, seeming to reflect a year of numerous cyber attacks on both private sector enterprises and government organisations as criminals take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic and the increased vulnerability resulting from a surge in remote working.

Behind security, channel excellence, networking and telecommunications also garnered significant numbers of finalists, spanning the full spectrum of partners, vendors and distributors.

Also reflective of the changing times was the high number of finalists shortlisted in the digital transformation category – nine in total – while cloud continued its trajectory as one of the Awards’ most competitive categories.

Of the individual categories, Technical Excellence boasted the highest number of finalists, featuring 11 potential winners.



The winners will be announced during a virtual event on Wednesday 2 December, with Australian writer and comedian Anna Daniels set to lead the proceedings as MC.

The event will start at 10 am (AEDT) with the following awards categories: Start-Up, Homegrown, Vendor and Distributor.



At 12 pm (AEDT), the winners for the Channel Choice Awards, Emerging Technologies Awards and the Personal Innovation Awards will be revealed.



Finally, at 2 pm (AEDT), the winners of the Partner Awards and the Corporate Citizen Award, as well as this year’s inductees into the ARN Hall of Fame, will be announced.



