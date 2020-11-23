CyberCX taps ex-NSA boss for ‘Five Eyes’ security advisory board

To help expand the company's presence in the US and other regions

John Paitaridis (CyberCX) Credit: CyberCX

Cyber security supergroup CyberCX has appointed former United States National Security Agency (NSA) director Michael Rogers to its new Global Cyber Security Advisory Board, aimed at pulling together representatives from each of the ‘Five Eyes’ nations.

The board’s formation and Rogers’ appointment follows rapid investment- and acquisition-fuelled growth for CyberCX in Australia and New Zealand, with the company now claiming to represent the region’s largest private sector cyber security workforce as it makes forays into the UK and the US markets.

Rogers, the inaugural appointee to the new board, formerly headed the US National Security Agency, commanded the US Cyber Command and was chief of the Central Security Service.

Broadly, CyberCX plans to appoint representatives from key jurisdictions comprising the so-called ‘Five Eyes’ intelligence sharing alliance, including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the US and the UK.

In his advisory role, Rogers will provide advice on CyberCX’s technology and service offerings, including supporting the company’s US expansion and managed services offering. He will also provide strategic advice to CyberCX and provide mentorship and thought leadership.

"Mike brings unrivalled cyber security experience and knowledge to CyberCX,” the cyber security supergroup's CEO John Paitaridis said. “He has a unique understanding of the world’s most advanced cyber security technologies and tactics, an intimate knowledge of international threat actors and behaviours, and deep insights into how geopolitical security trends are impacting public and private organisations.

“Throughout his distinguished career, including leading the world’s most formidable cyber security agency, Mike has had a deep interest in Australia and its security capabilities. We are delighted he is joining us,” he added.

According to Paitaridis, the CyberCX Global Cyber Security Advisory Board is a key strategic pillar for CyberCX in the delivery of its services to targeted international markets.

“In cyber security, we face the same threats from nation states and organised criminal groups as our likeminded nations and partners in the US, UK and New Zealand,” he said. “We want to share our expertise and solutions with these markets. Admiral Rogers and the other members of the Global Cyber Security Advisory Board will drive these efforts.”

Launched in October last year and headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, the private equity-backed CyberCX has already grown to more than 600 cyber security professionals across over 20 offices across Australia and New Zealand, growing largely through acquisition.

It first launched by bringing together several independent cyber brands into a single cyber security supergroup, including Alcorn, Assurance, Asterisk, CQR, Diamond, Enosys, Klein&Co, Phriendly Phishing, Sense of Security, Shearwater, TSS and Yell IT.

Since then, it has undertaken a series of additional acquisitions around Australia, including the likes of Cloudten and Decipher Works, and in New Zealand, with the purchase of Gen2 Consulting.