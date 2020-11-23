WatchGuard brings subscription model to BlueChip partners

Mark Sinclair (WatchGuard Technologies) Credit: WatchGuard Technologies

BlueChip InfoTech has become the second WatchGuard Distributor in Australia to offer its firewall subscription service five months after the initial launch.

The deal will give BlueChip’s partners access to pay-as-you-go subscriptions for tabletop and rackmount Fireboxes and WatchGuard’s multi-factor authentication solution, AuthPoint, bought through the distributor’s marketplace

BlueChip follows in the footsteps of Leader, which became the first to launch the WatchGuard firewall subscription service back in June.

“At the same time, our managed service providers now have the opportunity to enhance their overall SaaS offering by providing a subscription bundle which includes both software and hardware as well as cyber security feature functionality, including encryption as a service,” said Ron Jarvis, sales director of Bluechip Infotech.

“Flexibility is so important in 2020 as companies manage hybrid workforces in an uncertain economic environment. The WatchGuard PAYG service will enable us to support businesses at their own moment of need.”

WatchGuard A/NZ’s regional director Mark Sinclair said the deal would help customers meet their everyday security, compliance and risk mitigation requirements.

“As a 100 per cent channel-focused company that’s dedicated to partner support and enablement, the WatchGuard subscription service is designed to further simplify, streamline and strengthen how our partners do business with WatchGuard and meet their customers’ security needs,” he added.