Former Brennan IT CEO to lead NBN Co’s channel expansion

Comes a month after the departure of NBN Co's previous channel chief Keith Masterton

Credit: Supplied

Former Brennan IT CEO Stephen Sims is set to move over to NBN Co in order to lead the network builder’s channel expansion into the business market.

In the role of general manager of channel expansions from January 2021, Sims will provide help for Australian small- and medium-sized businesses with their service and digital transformation.

He will also be assisting with the expansion of NBN Co’s The ICT Channel Program, which was previously led by the network builder's former general manager of business channels Keith Masterton.

Sims announced the move on LinkedIn just days after his departure from the managed services company.



“While part of me is sad to say goodbye to the amazing team at Brennan IT, my overriding emotion is excitement, and I can’t wait to get started,” he said in his post.

“[NBN Co’s] purpose is to lift the digital capability of Australia and we believe that a combination of premium-grade business connectivity combined with the latest cloud services, management tools and expertise can really make a difference to the innovation, productivity and growth of Australian businesses.”

With Sims leading NBN Co’s channel movements, the network builder’s strategy will see it expand its business services market, including internet retailers and IT integrators, in order to provide solutions, he added.

Masterton left the network builder in October after a major restructure to then head up the partner operations of Tasmanian telco services provider TasmaNet a week later.

Meanwhile, Sim’s departure from Brennan IT saw its original founder Dave Stevens stepping back in as a managing director at the managed services company.

Sims comes into the role with over 20 years of experience in the tech industry. Prior to his appointment of CEO at Brennan IT, he was a general manager for sales and marketing from 2006 to 2015. Before this, he held a number of managerial roles at MCI WorldCom and IP and Internet Product Manager.