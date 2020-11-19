Aussie IT jobs keep climbing as overall job declines shrink

The rise comes as overall job listings saw their smallest year-on-year decline of 11.7 per cent.

Job listings in the IT industry remained resilient during October, doubling its growth rate to 4 per cent over the course of the month.

This follows month-on-month growth of 2 per cent for September and 4 per cent in August, according to job advertising website SEEK’s Employment Report.

This return to its level of growth from two months ago comes as overall job listings recorded month-on-month growth of 9.2 per cent, yet fell 11.7 per cent year-on-year.

However, this is the smallest year-on-year decline since the start of the pandemic.

The growth in IT jobs however paled in comparison to the top performers of the advertising, arts and media, hospitality and tourism and retail and consumer products categories, which all saw growth of 21 per cent, 14 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively.

When looking at the states and territories Victoria was responsible for the greatest overall month-on-month job ad growth, at 16.4 per cent, as well as the greatest year-on-year job ad decline, at 31.3 per cent.

Its successful monthly performance follows the lifting of to restrictions in the state and has the potential to lead to even more success in the months to come, according to SEEK’s A/NZ managing director Kendra Banks.

“Victoria’s strong rise in job ads posted on seek.com.au comes off the back of a further easing of restrictions across October, and with a much wider relaxation of restrictions in recent weeks, we can expect to see this growth to continue,” she said.

“We know the nation’s job ad growth is closely linked to the conditions in New South Wales and Victoria, and we’re very pleased to report robust performances in both states for consecutive months.

“We’re also pleased to report Queensland now has 1.5 per cent more job ads on-site than 12 months ago, pushing the Sunshine State in to the same tier as Western Australia, South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory as states and territories that have job ad volumes the same or better than this time in 2019.”