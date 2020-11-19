Business leadership expert Tenille Bentley headlines ARN Women in ICT Awards

ARN WIICTA 2020 will run as a live virtual event from 1pm-3:30pm AEDT on Friday 20 November.

The 2020 ARN Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) will be headlined by award winning business leadership expert and global change agent Tenille Bentley, as ARN prepares to recognise and celebrate female excellence across the Australian ICT channel industry.

This year’s WIICTA will run as a live virtual event from 1pm-3:30pm AEDT on Friday 20 November, hosting a talented group of female front runners who have become influential technology figures across the local industry.

With a record number of nominations in 2020, this year’s ARN WIICTA program will honour the industry across a range of categories, including Rising Star; Shining Star; Innovation; Technical; Community and Achievement.

This year, more than 110 individuals made the final shortlist, representing more than 100 organisations in the most competitive line-up in the history of the awards.

Registration is free to enter and open to all finalists and team members across Australia, spanning partner, distributor and vendor organisations. ARN encourages executive leaders — both female and male — to sign up and support this initiative.

In addition to the virtual and interactive awards ceremony, Tenille Bentley will deliver the opening keynote — with a focus on women in leadership and what that really means in a business context.

Bentley is an award-winning business leader, a self-described creative innovator, an internationally award-winning global change agent and a recognised woman in leadership.

During her business career, Bentley has sat on some of Australia's most prestigious boards as a non-executive director, often as the youngest and only woman. Over the years she has advised and governed some of Australia's largest brands in the early adoption years of social and digital media.

As a business leader, Bentley built a multimillion-dollar social media company in under two years, and has been recognised by the Australian Prime Minister with the ‘Australian Leadership Award’, recognised among the ‘Australian Financial Review Top 100 Australia’s Women of Influence’ and inducted into the Women’s Hall of Fame.

As a professional keynote speaker, Bentley has presented across the globe, educating others in the areas of wellbeing, mindfulness, female leadership, marketing, digital, creativity and innovation.

Bentley will share her lessons of building a fast growth company up to a valuation of $2.5 million in under two years and her experience sitting on boards as the youngest, and often the only, woman. She will also discuss the important lesson of heart and head logic she has learned along the way and talk about honouring the qualities that women bring to the table.

Now in its ninth year, ARN WIICTA recognises and celebrates the achievements of top female talent who have become influential figures in the ICT industry.

The awards also recognise the rising stars, women who are quickly growing in importance in our industry, and women working towards improving gender diversity in the ICT workplace.

ARN once again congratulates all finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations.