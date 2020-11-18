CyberCX ramps up Queensland investment

Plans to expand from 120 to more than 200 cyber professionals in Queensland

John Paitaridis (CyberCX) Credit: CyberCX

Cyber security outfit CyberCX will ramp up its staff headcount in the wake of opening a new office in Brisbane and expanding its security operation centre (SOC).

The Melbourne-headquartered company intends to increase headcount from 120 to more than 200 cyber security professionals in the next 18 months.

The investment in jobs will be supported by a significant capital investment in the expanded SOC, which will play a pivotal role in establishing what the company claims will be Australia’s largest federated network of SOC capability spanning five facilities across the country. It will also include a comprehensive digital forensics and incident response service.

Moreover, CyberCX will deliver a local branch of a national CyberCX Academy to Queensland in an effort to alleviate a national skills shortage in this field.

This aims to ensure the government, financial services, education and other key sectors are appropriately skilled to combat sophisticated and motivated cyber threats, the company said.



The company officially opened its Brisbane office following the integration of two Queensland businesses, Alcorn Group and Yell IT, and will be led by Queensland executive director, Chris Carter-Jones.

CyberCX CEO John Paitaridis emphasised Queensland was a key market focus for CyberCX.

“CyberCX is well placed to deliver mission critical cyber security services to Queensland businesses and government leveraging our 600 plus cyber security specialists nationally,” he said.

Carter-Jones said cyber attackers were increasingly interested in high profile Queensland assets.

“With leading mining, education, agriculture, financial sectors, Queensland makes an attractive target to malicious cyber actors and the consequences could be grave. We are seeing exponential growth in the number of cyber-attacks on local businesses and government agencies,” he said.

“CyberCX has the largest dedicated team of cyber security professionals in the state. We have boots on the ground for our customers when they need us.”

In October, CyberCX launched its unified Western Australian (WA) operations in Perth, with plans for additional growth expected to see the company boost its headcount in the state to 70 within the coming year.



