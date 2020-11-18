Riverbed taps Thales’ Nader Barsoum to lead regional channel sales

Will report to Riverbed Asia Pacific and Japan vice president of sales Richard Steranka

Credit: Riverbed

Network and application performance vendor Riverbed Technology has appointed former Thales Australia and New Zealand regional sales manager Nader Barsoum as its new regional channel sales director for Australia and New Zealand.



The new role sees Barsoum made responsible for growing the business’ partner ecosystem, strengthening existing relationships and supporting partners with business development and enablement.

Barsoum comes to the role after roughly three-and-a-half years with Thales, a provider of cyber security and digital identity protection, among many other offerings.

Prior to Thales, Barsoum spent time with BMC Software, along with Cisco, Tardis Services, Ethan Group and Brennan IT.

A spokesperson for the vendor said that, with over 20 years of sales experience in both development and account management, Barsoum was well equipped to lead Riverbed as it continues to develop its diverse portfolio of network performance and visibility solutions.

Based in Sydney, Barsoum will report to Riverbed Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) vice president of sales Richard Steranka.

For Barsoum, the new appointment comes at an important time for the company.

“Riverbed’s solutions are vital to businesses today as they navigate this new normal,” he said. “I am excited to join a company that is actively and continuously addressing the challenges businesses are facing as a result of the mass migration to remote work.

“I look forward to working closely with our partners to deliver solutions that drive long-term, transformative impacts to the productivity, profitability and performance of our customers,” he added.



In August, Riverbed revealed it had promoted its Australia and New Zealand channel chief John Milionis to oversee the entire APJ region, a move that saw him, like Barsoum, also report to Steranka.



Milionis joined Riverbed in November 2017 as a senior manager for its Telstra business, rising to the rank of A/NZ channel director in February this year.