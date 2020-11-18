Brennan IT CEO Stephen Sims departs as Dave Stevens steps back in

Dave Stevens (Brennan IT) Credit: IDG

Brennan IT CEO Stephen Sims has departed after 14 years with the managed services company as original founder Dave Stevens steps back in as a managing director.

Sims was promoted to the CEO role in December 2015, following Stevens’ decision at the time to focus on mergers and acquisitions as COO, he transitioned back into the managing director’s post in October, and will not be seeking to replace the CEO role.

“I would like to sincerely thank Stephen for his 14 years with us. He has been an important part of our journey and a genuine contributor to our business and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” Stevens said.

Amid further structural changes, Nick Sone has joined Brennan IT as sales and marketing director, having spent four years at Optus as its NSW state director and was previously the general manager at Ensyst.

“With so many of the key indicators in our business being so strong, we know that now is the right time to aggressively drive revenue and we know that Nick is the right man to do that,” Stevens said.

Additionally, Stevens revealed in FY20, Brennan’s net profit grew 59 per cent, while revenue increased 3 per cent from the previous year. This was driven by securing numerous managed service contract deals in the enterprise space including Aurizon and Hammond Care, worth more than $55 million.

Stevens said in those two customer cases, it was taking their existing operations and offering managed services involving artificial intelligence and automation.

“We have won a number of new and very important clients and our financial fundamentals are excellent, all metrics are top quartile across the board and all due to achieving numerous efficiencies across our operations in general,” Stevens said.

“Things are very buoyant in Brennan from an employment perspective and it’s a great place to come and work. We are a safe bet for both clients and staff.”

As Brennan IT drives operational efficiency initiatives and transitions into revenue growth phase, Stevens plans “to move from the current growth rate to something a lot quicker.”

The company is keen to acquire new talent to further accelerate their growth of revenue. Brennan currently has about 500 staff with Stevens adding it was looking to fill about 20 roles across system engineers, managed service desk agents, pre-sales and business development managers, particularly noting a big customer pipeline in the Queensland market.