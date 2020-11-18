blueAPACHE replaces Honan Insurance's outage-ridden network

Fixes latency issues and also undertakes a migration to its emPOWER cloud platform

Chris Marshall (blueAPACHE) Credit: Maria Stefina

Sydney's Honan Insurance has ditched its old telecommunications provider in favour of blueAPACHE after years of outages plaguing its networks.

The company’s existing telecommunications service provider was unable to establish data links into the new premises in time for the planned move, according to chief operating officer Laurence Basell.



As such, the firm launched a request for tender to find a new partner that would fix its networking and latency issues and a complete WAN transformation.

It finally settled on blueAPACHE after the provider fixed networking issues in its Palo Alto technology stack as part of a separate project.

For the full migration, blueAPACHE first deployed its emPOWER cloud platform for improved performance and stability.

The full suite deployed included emPOWER Managed Services, emPOWER WAN, emPOWER IaaS and DRaaS, with blueAPACHE also supporting Wi-Fi network and Citrix transformation. All core applications and data stores have been shifted and configured to ensure maximum performance.

According to Honan, the migration allowed the company to stay operational during the office move and be connected at the new premises "from day one".

“We are now based fully in the cloud,” said Stuart Madden, Honan’s head of technology and projects. “This gives us the flexibility to increase resources as our demands grow, and also ensures our systems are secure and accessible from any location.”

The company claimed that the transition has saved it a “significant” number in operating costs with the telecommunications bill alone being reduced by around 65 per cent, Bassell added.

As a result of the work in Australia, voice and data links are being upgraded and IT infrastructure improved to support growing staff numbers in Honan’s other offices in New Zealand, Singapore and Malaysia.

“This international expansion is being supported by blueAPACHE,” said Basell. “It’s important that we have a partner who can cover our activities across the region.”