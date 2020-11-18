Digital Realty flags major addition to Western Sydney data centre digs

Credit: Digital Realty

US-based data centre operator Digital Realty has confirmed the purchase of two parcels of land in Western Sydney to build out a new data centre campus expected to run at up to 250 megawatts of capacity.

The two sites are located at Erskine Park and Horsley Park in Sydney’s west, with the parcels comprising a combined area of 16.2 hectares.

The addition of the two new sites is expected to accelerate Digital Realty’s growth in Australia and highlights the San Francisco-headquartered company’s continued investment in Sydney.

In November 2018, Digital Realty revealed it had boosted its investment portfolio in Australia to more than $1 billion after opening its data centre facility, Digital Erskine Park II and acquiring a new site.

The data centre developer purchased an additional 1.4 hectares of land in Erskine, which it said would be transformed into Digital Erskine Park III, adding 12MW of capacity to its Erskine Park Connected Campus when completed.

The latest land parcels purchased by the company are expected to, upon full buildout, support the development of up to 250MW of critical IT capacity.

The move is also expected to generate hundreds of jobs through its construction partners during the development phase.

According to Digital Realty, the additional footprint represents a major milestone on the company’s global roadmap for its PlatformDIGITAL offering.

“Sydney has always been a leading hub in developing and adapting to new data-led technologies, particularly through its position as a key economic centre within the Asia Pacific region,” Digital Realty CEO A. William Stein said.

“This acquisition represents a key milestone on our global roadmap for PlatformDIGITAL and will strengthen our ability to serve local and multinational enterprise customers in a key centre of data exchange,” he added.