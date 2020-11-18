Blazeclan Technologies scores multimillion AWS gig with Education Horizons Group

Will upgrade and consolidate education technology into single cloud platform

Amit Bassi (Blazeclan) Credit: Supplied

Blazeclan Technologies is to consolidate 40 years of various technologies into a single Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform for Education Horizons Group.

The Sydney AWS partner said the multimillion-dollar contract will consist of product strategy, design and implementation of an AWS architecture over two years.

According to Blazeclan, EHG has several tenanted legacy applications built on various three-tier and web technologies hosted on-premises.

The modernisation program will consolidate them all under one suite of product supporting mult-itenancy for a new subscription-based business model, which Blazeclan claims will give a more flexible and scalable technology platform.

This, the partner claimed, will help EHG control costs, increase agility and help address reusability and business continuity, while helping build a more dependable IT platform across the board.

“We are delighted to partner on this project with Blazeclan and their considerable AWS expertise. Combined with EHG’s K-12 pedigree and ed tech knowledge, we will deliver new ways to help our current and future school clients succeed,” EHG CTO Rick Sharp said.

Founded in 2016 EHG was formed by the merger of education software companies, Synergetic Management Systems and SEQTA Software, and provides software solutions to connect a school’s community, support teachers and streamline administration.

“We are really excited to partner with Education Horizons Group,” said Angus Edwards, director sales of Blazeclan Technologies.

“This program will enhance the digital experience across thousands of schools and deliver personalised learning pathways for hundreds of thousands of students. Cloud technologies have tremendous potential to realise step-change improvements in experience for the end user whilst simultaneously delivering operational resilience, efficiency, and unlocking growth for the business.”

Headquartered in India, Blazeclan opened an office in Sydney three years ago with former Capgemini executive Amit Bassi at its helm.

Earlier this month, Blazeclan expanded its alliance with HashiCorp to strengthen its infrastructure automation capabilities, in particular in relation to Terraform and Vault.