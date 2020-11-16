Container Exchange Services taps Magia Solutions for WA expansion

Helping the organisation expand from one side of the country to the other

Credit: Photo 156295747 © Andrey Moisseyev | Dreamstime.com

Oracle partner Magia Solutions has enabled a Queensland sustainability organisation to expand into Western Australia with an IT infrastructure reboot.



Magia provided the IT support and infrastructure overhaul for the recycling specialist Container Exchange Services (CES), allowing it to seamlessly set up more than 4,300km away.



To bring the Brisbane recycling scheme from one side of the country to the other, the Perth-based managed services provider built a new Oracle-based solution over a period of 12 months.

Magia worked on CES’ background infrastructure, overhauling its logistics and process systems by bringing in business systems and portals to streamline and automate the operations of containers for change schemes from refund points to logistics providers.

CES’s back-office business processes also saw an upgrade through the implementation of the combination of Oracle Generation 2 cloud infrastructure and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions.

This included databases, enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer resource management (CRM) solutions, as well as the integration of over 140 integration points through Oracle Integration Cloud suite.

This allowed CES to support hundreds of thousands of transactions in its first month, as well as managing 20 per cent more volume than expected.



“Magia were the stand out for CES to partner with and they took on the substantial and complex task of building out our Oracle based solution, understanding our business needs and expanding our capability to a multi-scheme platform, while maintaining the spirit of true collaboration and partnership,” said Chris Blayney, CEO of CES.

A selection of Magia Solution's Perth-based team

On the customer side, Magia delivered a public-facing portal for participation registration, as well as point of sale (POS) locations for depositing containers and the real-time processing of funds into participant bank accounts.



An app was also developed, allowing for the organisation of transportation to refund points, logistics, recyclers and beverage manufacturers, while maintaining traceability of the initial sales of containers across the recycling scheme.

“Magia greatly values the partnership developed with CES over the course of this significant achievement and we look forward to delivering continued success for CES and the Australian state government incentive schemes being rolled out across the country,” said Surend Dayal, CEO of Magia Solutions.

“Our team can look at what has been achieved here with pride, knowing we have delivered something that is meaningful and gives back to the community and our environment, in line with one of Magia’s core values of respect for each other, our customers and our community.”

Magia’s involvement with CES followed the organisation’s approach to market in 2019 for help with its Western Australian expansion, business operations optimisation, as well as improve its productivity, data capture, accurate visibility on logistics activities, contract management and tracking of service provider KPIs.

“In approaching the Australian market for a technology partner to expand our capability to multi-region and incorporate the WA Containers for Change Scheme, CES [was] looking for strategic advisory, a deep knowledge of Oracle technology and the capacity to deliver dynamic business solutions in an aggressive time frame,” Blayney added.