DXC veteran Paul Timmins heads to Davidson Group

Timmins started DXC journey back in 2004 when he first founded Getronics Australia

Paul Timmins Credit: IDG

One of DXC Technology Australia’s most familiar faces has made a career pivot by joining recruitment and consulting firm Davidson Group.

Former global director of DXC’s Microsoft business Paul Timmins will now lead two Davidson businesses – its recruitment arm Davidson Technology and Monitor Consulting, which has expertise in Jira Software and Salesforce.

Timmins left the systems integrator giant back in May, having effectively spent almost 15 years with the company when UXC bought his company Getronics Australia.

Under UXC, Timmins served as chief operating officer before becoming a global director in 2016 following DXC’s acquisition of the Australian company.

Writing on LinkedIn, Timmins said he had spent the time between DXC and Davidson reconnecting with his friends and family.

“I am very excited to be joining an Australian group which is genuinely focused on their people, something which aligns with my values, and having the opportunity to grow two technology companies in the Australian market. Exciting times ahead,” he wrote.

Based in Melbourne, Davidson Group focuses on solutions within specialist areas across technology, digital and project business disciplines.

These areas include software development, enterprise systems, analytics, business transformation and security.