Penten scores $520,000 grant for cyber defence base

Cyber security player Penten has been granted $520,000 to build a cyber defence base in Canberra.

The Canberra-based company will receive the funds from the Sovereign Industrial Capability Priority for the “construction of a secure facility fitted with information communications technology infrastructure”.

The centre will be used by the Department of Defence and will come in an effort to build a “resilient and internationally-competitive defence industrial base".

Penten develops its own security solutions and is the distributor, integrator and support services provider in Australia and New Zealand for UK-based tech player, Amiosec, and its products including AmioPRIME.

“It is businesses like Penten that provide us confidence that our ADF [Australian Defence Force] will maintain its capability edge into the future,” Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price said.



“The Sovereign Industrial Capability Priority Grants Program helps to make our small and medium businesses more competitive and our supply chains more secure.”

Penten has been the recipient of a number of rounds of government funding and contracts. In 2018, it was awarded a $1.3 million innovation contract to develop its AltoCrypt cryptography technology for use by the Australian Army.

In February this year, Penten, alongside Airlock Digital and Quad IQ were among the latest raft of local cyber security providers to receive $8.5 million of AustCyber funding from the government to strengthen and grow the cyber security sector.

In September, Penten partnered with Cydarm, Elttam and Retrospect Labs to tailor a solution for Defence on FifthDomain’s cyber training platform, called the Accelerated Defence Cyber Training (ADCT) program.