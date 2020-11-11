NSW Govt dedicates $700M in budget for digital services

Credit: Dreamstime

The NSW Government is pouring more than $700 million in this year’s state budget towards expanding its digital capabilities.

The funding forms part of its $1.6 billion Digital Restart Fund, with the $700 million dedicated towards boosting regional and remote education, improving cyber security, enhancing NSW courts and ePlanning portal.

A key component of the $700 million funding involves $366 million towards closing the digital gap in schools in rural and remote areas through providing tools, training, and support required to integrate digital resources, and up-skilling teachers.

This comes as Telstra secured a $328 million project with the state government in October to upgrade internet services for more than 2,000 public schools.



About $240 million will be allocated over three years for cyber security ‘maturity uplift’ including an initial $20 million investment in Cyber Security NSW, to help boost cyber security across agencies and departments.

More than $54 million will also go towards enhancing NSW court processes as part of a ‘Digital Courts Reform’ project, providing a single digital point of contact for court users, bringing more proceedings online, building data capability and digitising court files in an effort to shift towards a paperless environment.

Further $45.8 million in funding will also go towards ePlanning Phase 4 that will be delivered over the next three years, focusing on improving the quality and reliability of planning data, working to reduce assessment timeframes, cut red tape and costs for business.

An additional $17.5 million will be brought into the Assured Revenue program to simplify lodgement and collection of revenue.

“Whether it’s transforming the way we teach children in regional and remote schools, or bolstering our cyber security systems, this investment sends the community a strong message that we are putting the customer at the centre of everything we do,” Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello said.