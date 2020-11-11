Cisco A/NZ boss Ken Boal takes on new regional role

Boal steps into the new role in January

Ken Boal (Cisco) Credit: Cisco

After almost eight years as Cisco's Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) vice president, Ken Boal will move into a regional role to lead the vendor's software and services function across Asia Pacific, Japan and China.

A company spokesperson said the role was key to Cisco’s transformation strategy and shift towards a software and services company.

“It’s been an honour to lead Cisco in Australia and New Zealand for almost eight years,” Boal said. “Our A/NZ customers and partners are early adopters of technology and it has been great to support and accelerate Australia and New Zealand’s digitisation.

“Cisco’s technology and business model is rapidly evolving and I look forward to leading these changes across the region,” he added.



Boal will transition into his newly created role in January. A new A/NZ leader will be announced shortly, the company spokesperson said.

“I am very proud of our team and accomplishments, including achieving the number one employer in Australia awarded by Great Place to Work, and engaging with government and industry to advance Australia’s digital readiness,” Boal said. “Thank you to all of our customers, partners and the Cisco team, for their trust and support over the years.”

In A/NZ, Cisco has seen a couple of top line management changes recently, with Luke Power's appointment in July as local partner organisation director, replacing Tara Ridley, who moved to Salesforce in May.

Meanwhile, Cisco A/NZ veteran and chief technology officer Kevin Bloch also departed the networking vendor after more than 20 years in July.