Microsoft partner Flintfox rings in management changes, ponders ASX listing

John Moss (Flintfox) Credit: Supplied

The long-term leader of Auckland-based trade revenue management (TRM) software vendor Flintfox, Mike Ridgway, is departing his CEO role.

He will be replaced by John Moss, a former senior executive with accounting software firm MYOB where he led mergers and acquisitions, the two largest divisions and product management group.

Moss will join Flintfox in February.



Ridgway said it was time for someone new to help lead Flintfox’s next phase as the business accelerated its international growth. An IPO, with a potential listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), was also on the horizon.

He said Flintfox’s star was rising with annual revenues heading toward NZ$50 million and strategic support from private equity firm Advent Partners, which bought into the company in June.

He also remains a significant shareholder (17 per cent) and will continue to work to help realise Flintfox’s vision of being the leading TRM solutions provider as executive chairman from 1 April, 2021.

In July, Flintfox won the 2020 Microsoft United States partner award for retail, complementing Flintfox’s Gold Microsoft independent software vendor (ISV) status and membership of the inner circle, an elite group of Microsoft partners.

Ridgway became CEO in 2007 and has built the business into an international thought leader in TRM, working with more than 125,000 manufacturing, wholesale distribution and retail industry users across the United States, Australasia, South America, and Europe.

Recent strong growth has come from Flintfox’s ability to leverage its TRM suite with its deep domain knowledge of supply chain and Microsoft Dynamics.

Moss is also becoming a shareholder in Flintfox.