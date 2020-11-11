Orange and NBN Co partner for managed services

Will use the NBN to extend IT and system integration expertise with end-to-end support

Credit: NBN

Orange Business Services has partnered with NBN Co to deliver domestic managed services to Australian enterprises.



Through the partnership, the system integrator will use the National Broadband Network (NBN) to extend IT and system integration expertise with end-to-end support for its local enterprise customers.

Kevin Griffen, managing director for Australasia at Orange, claimed the delivery of its local managed service offering will see the integrator provide “national and global opportunities enterprise clients looking to reap the benefits by leveraging our extensive experience in managed services, innovation culture and service delivery excellence”.

Kevin Griffen (Orange Business Services)

“Our partnership with NBN has created a huge opportunity for domestic-centric Australian enterprises to now access world-class connectivity and associated services," he said.



“Until now, the domestic landscape provided little choice, but our partnership with NBN has now opened that up, and we welcome the opportunity to bring the best of Europe and the world to the table.”

Orange Business Services, which is the global enterprise division of the Orange Group, has operated within Australia for more than 30 years, with it working on a number of projects during that time — particularly in the natural resources, construction and engineering and industrial sectors.

This includes its work on an internet of things (IoT) platform with infrastructure construction company McConnell Dowell to track on-site data back in July.

That platform allowed the Victoria-headquartered construction company to collect, report and visualise real-time information over a private network, digitising manual and paper-based tasks in the process.

Prior to that, it was selected by Melbourne-based Aurecon in 2018 to manage its global SD-WAN and cyber security services across 60 sites in more than 20 countries.